The Go! Team are a few weeks away from releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part Two, their continuation of 2021’s first part. We’ve heard “Whammy-O,” “Divebomb,” and “Look Away, Look Away” from it so far. Today, the band is sharing another single, the bouncy and spunky “Gemini.” “It’s a sparkling, cheeky starburst in the winter sun,” the group’s Ninja said. “Gets your neck poppin’ and hips shimmying. I’m a Libra, by the way.” Watch a video below.

Get Up Sequences Part Two is out 2/3 via Memphis Industries.