Ever since 1993, long before she ever even joined Sleater-Kinney in the first place, Janet Weiss has been one half of the indie rock duo Quasi, along with her ex-husband Sam Coomes. That’s 30 years! Next month, Quasi will release their 10th studio album Breaking The Balls Of History, which they recorded with Weiss’ former Sleater-Kinney collaborator John Goodmanson. We’ve already posted the early songs “Queen Of Ears” and “Doomscrollers,” and we get another one today.

Quasi’s new single is “Nowheresville,” a fast and catchy rave-up that shows just how much energy Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss can bring just by themselves. If not for Coomes’ sardonic vocal, a song like “Nowheresville” could play at a party-freakout scene in a late-’60s movie. It’s a whole lot of fun, and it’s got a video where a gorilla goes wandering in search of Quasi’s practice space. Check it out below.

Breaking The Balls Of History is out 2/10 via Sub Pop.