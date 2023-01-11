Fucked Up – “I Think I Might Be Weird”

Jeaninne Kaufer

New Music January 11, 2023 10:06 AM By James Rettig
0

Fucked Up – “I Think I Might Be Weird”

Jeaninne Kaufer

New Music January 11, 2023 10:06 AM By James Rettig
0

At the end of the month, Fucked Up are releasing a proper new full-length album, One Day, their first one of those since 2018’s Dose Your Dreams, though the Canadian rock band has kept plenty busy in the interim. We’ve heard the title track and “Found” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, “I Think I Might Be Weird,” a knotty, seasick-sounding song that takes place … on the sea. “So let me tell you the story/ Of how I made it back to shore,” Damian Abraham growls on it. “One day they sail you off for glory/ The next day they peel you from the floor.” Watch a video for the track, which was directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko, below.

TOUR DATES:
01/26 Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic – Broken City
01/27 Saskatoon, SK @ Winterruption – Louis’
01/28 Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption – Starlite Room
03/09 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
03/10 Exeter, UK @ The Cavern
03/11 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
03/12 Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2
03/13 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
03/14 Glasgow, UK @ Room 2
03/15 Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
03/16 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club
03/17 Brighton, UK @ Patterns
03/18 London, UK @ Lafayette
04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
04/28 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made
04/30 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/01 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/04 Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi
05/05 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

One Day is out 1/27 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

1 day ago 0

21 Thoughts On The Coachella 2023 Poster

1 day ago 0

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Has Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, A Diarrhea Planet Reunion, & Much More

2 days ago 0

Gwen Stefani Reflects On Harajuku Era: “My God, I’m Japanese”

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Chris Brown’s “Run It!” (Feat. Juelz Santana)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest