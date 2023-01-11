Fucked Up – “I Think I Might Be Weird”
At the end of the month, Fucked Up are releasing a proper new full-length album, One Day, their first one of those since 2018’s Dose Your Dreams, though the Canadian rock band has kept plenty busy in the interim. We’ve heard the title track and “Found” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, “I Think I Might Be Weird,” a knotty, seasick-sounding song that takes place … on the sea. “So let me tell you the story/ Of how I made it back to shore,” Damian Abraham growls on it. “One day they sail you off for glory/ The next day they peel you from the floor.” Watch a video for the track, which was directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko, below.
TOUR DATES:
01/26 Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic – Broken City
01/27 Saskatoon, SK @ Winterruption – Louis’
01/28 Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption – Starlite Room
03/09 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
03/10 Exeter, UK @ The Cavern
03/11 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
03/12 Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2
03/13 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
03/14 Glasgow, UK @ Room 2
03/15 Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
03/16 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club
03/17 Brighton, UK @ Patterns
03/18 London, UK @ Lafayette
04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
04/28 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made
04/30 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/01 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/04 Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi
05/05 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
One Day is out 1/27 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.