At the end of the month, Fucked Up are releasing a proper new full-length album, One Day, their first one of those since 2018’s Dose Your Dreams, though the Canadian rock band has kept plenty busy in the interim. We’ve heard the title track and “Found” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, “I Think I Might Be Weird,” a knotty, seasick-sounding song that takes place … on the sea. “So let me tell you the story/ Of how I made it back to shore,” Damian Abraham growls on it. “One day they sail you off for glory/ The next day they peel you from the floor.” Watch a video for the track, which was directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko, below.

TOUR DATES:

01/26 Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic – Broken City

01/27 Saskatoon, SK @ Winterruption – Louis’

01/28 Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption – Starlite Room

03/09 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

03/10 Exeter, UK @ The Cavern

03/11 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

03/12 Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2

03/13 Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

03/14 Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

03/15 Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

03/16 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

03/17 Brighton, UK @ Patterns

03/18 London, UK @ Lafayette

04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

04/28 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made

04/30 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/01 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/04 Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi

05/05 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

One Day is out 1/27 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.