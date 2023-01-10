Watch Self Esteem Make Their US TV Debut On Corden

Self Esteem, the musical project of Rebecca Lucy Taylor, has been picking up a lot of steam in her native UK. She made her grand entrance into the US media sphere last night with a performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, that ever-reliable bridge across the Atlantic for British pop stars. On the show, Taylor did “I Do This All The Time,” the song that yielded the title of her recent album Prioritise Pleasure; it found her toggling between impassioned, soulful singing and spoken narration, backed by a choir and an understated arrangement. “I Do This All The Time” is a song about the neuroses of an aging millennial, full of lines like “Don’t be intimidated by all the babies they have/ Don’t be embarrassed that all you’ve had is fun!” Watch below.

Self Esteem also just announced some US headline shows: