Watch Self Esteem Make Their US TV Debut On Corden

News January 10, 2023 12:10 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Self Esteem Make Their US TV Debut On Corden

News January 10, 2023 12:10 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Self Esteem, the musical project of Rebecca Lucy Taylor, has been picking up a lot of steam in her native UK. She made her grand entrance into the US media sphere last night with a performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, that ever-reliable bridge across the Atlantic for British pop stars. On the show, Taylor did “I Do This All The Time,” the song that yielded the title of her recent album Prioritise Pleasure; it found her toggling between impassioned, soulful singing and spoken narration, backed by a choir and an understated arrangement. “I Do This All The Time” is a song about the neuroses of an aging millennial, full of lines like “Don’t be intimidated by all the babies they have/ Don’t be embarrassed that all you’ve had is fun!” Watch below.

Self Esteem also just announced some US headline shows:

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023: Report

4 days ago 0

Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

7 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Chris Brown’s “Run It!” (Feat. Juelz Santana)

2 days ago 0

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Has Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, A Diarrhea Planet Reunion, & Much More

12 hours ago 0

Cage The Elephant Singer Arrested On Gun Charges

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest