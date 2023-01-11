A couple months ago, Yo La Tengo announced a new album, This Stupid World, with the lead single “Fallout,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Since then, the band held their annual Hannukah shows and invited out a ton of special guests, including Kurt Wagner and Mark Ibold, members of Sleater-Kinney, the Raincoats, and the Bangles, and Lucy Dacus. Today, they’re back in album rollout mode with a new This Stupid World single called “Aselestine,” a gorgeous and graceful Georgia Hubley-led track. Listen below.

This Stupid World is out 2/10 via Matador. Pre-order it here.