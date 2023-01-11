NOFX Announce Final Tour

Last year, there were rumblings that the Los Angeles pop-punk institution NOFX would be breaking up. And it seems like they are indeed calling it quits, but not until after an extended final tour that will kick off this spring and wrap up late next year. NOFX’s farewell shows will begin in Austin this April, and will run through October 2024, when their last-ever show will take place, fittingly, in LA.

“This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath,” the band’s Fat Mike said in a press release. “These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy…And then we are done. We are done done.”

The initial wave of announced dates includes stops in Austin, San Diego, Barcelona, Linz, Columbus, Tacoma, San Francisco, and St. Petersburg, FL. The tagline for the tour is “40 Years 40 Cities 40 Songs Per Day,” which means that there are a whole lot more cities yet to be announced. The plan is for the band to play forty songs a night, with no repeating setlists.

Tickets for the announced shows will go on sale this Friday (January 13) at 10AM PT. The itinerary as it stands so far is below.

04/22-23 Austin, TX

05/13 San Diego, CA

05/19-20 Barcelona, Spain

06/02 Linz, Austria

06/24-25 Columbus, OH

07/22-23 Tacoma, WA

09/16 San Francisco, CA

09/30 St. Petersburg, FL