Back in October, the Dan Auerbach-led band the Arcs announced a new album called Electrophonic Chronic, which follows their 2015 debut Yours, Dreamily and was mostly recorded prior to the passing of bandmate and collaborator Richard Swift, who passed in 2018. Featuring the lineup of Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and Swift, the Arcs released “Keep On Dreamin” in tandem with the album news, and today we’re getting another album preview called “Sunshine.”

Auerbach and Michels, who co-produced Electrophonic Chronic, have also announced a series of DJ sets in Paris (which will also include a DJ set from Tte Black Keys featuring both Auerbach and Patrick Carney), New York, and Los Angeles. “This new record is all about honoring Swift,” Auerbach said when the album was announced last fall. “It’s a way for us to say goodbye to him.”

Listen to “Sunshine” below.

TOUR DATES:
1/14 – Paris, France @ Gigis Paradisco (DJ sets by The Black Keys & El Michels Affair)
1/28 – Brooklyn, New York @ Sultan Room
02/03 – Los Angeles, California @ Gold Diggers

Electrophonic Chronic is out 1/27 via Easy Eye Sound.

