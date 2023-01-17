A couple weeks ago, Eliza Bagg announced a new album as Lisel, Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices And Delay, and shared the impressively layered lead single “One At A Time.” Today, she’s back with another new song from the album, “Immature,” which comes with a music video directed by Kate Watson-Wallace. “It’s the repetitive movements that only develop minimally, as well as the small, pedestrian, everyday nature of the gestures and set design,” Bagg noted of the video. “Interacting with everyday objects and gestures but in a repetitive way that changes the nature of their meaning.” Watch and listen below.

Patterns For Auto-Tuned Voices And Delay is out 2/17 via Ba Da Bing!