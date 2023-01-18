Last fall, Raincoats bassist Gina Birch announced her debut solo album, I Play My Bass Loud, and shared the single “Wish I Was You,” which featured an assist from Thurston Moore. Today, she’s back with another new song, this time the title track from her upcoming LP. It comes with a music video directed by Vice Cooler.

“Vice asked his long-term friend writer, dancer, and choreographer, Oakland-based Brontez Purnell, to be the central character of the video,” Birch said in a statement, continuing:

There are five women bass players performing in the video, Emily Elhaj (Angel Olsen), Hazel Rigby (TBHQ), Mikki Itzigsohn (Small Wigs), Staz Lindes (The Paranoyds), and myself. We shot the video in L.A. so the bass players in the video are not primarily the ones on the track apart from Emily Elhaj who plays bass with Angel Olsen and Gina B. The song is a celebration of bass guitar as a voice, simple or layered, pounding or dancing, or everything at once. A celebration of a shout, a yell from the window, and the I am Here, of a woman’s creativity on the bass guitar. I play my bass, my bass my bass my bass, I play my bass loud.

Watch below.

I Play My Bass Loud is out 2/24 via Third Man Records.