Stereogum is giving away classic vinyl throughout the winter, just like we did last fall. This time around, we’ll have new box sets and releases from the Kinks (for their 60th anniversary), Ali Farka Touré, Mötley Crüe, and Dokken, plus a “Jazzuary” bundle of Charles Mingus, Art Blakey, Duke Ellington, and John Coltrane.

Links to each giveaway will be shared in our weekly newsletter and on social media every Friday for the next five weeks. Each sweeps will be open for one week.

To be eligible, the email you enter with must be subscribed to our newsletter, the Stereogum Digest, at the time we select a winner. Winner must be located in the United States and will be chosen randomly. One entry per email. We’ll contact you at that email if you win.

This week’s giveaway is a bundle that includes all four releases from BMG’s annual celebration of Jazzuary. This year, they’re reissuing four albums from the stellar Bethlehem Records catalog. It includes Charles Mingus’ East Coasting, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers’ Hard Drive, and Duke Ellington’s Duke Ellington Presents; plus Winners Circle, which features John Coltrane, Donald Byrd, Kenny Burrell, Art Farmer, Philly Joe Jones, and Oscar Pettiford — this reissue uses the rare 1961 alternate cover that credits the album to John Coltrane In The Winner’s Circle.

Enter to win here. Submissions close on January 27 at 12:00PM ET.