A new album inspired by Miles Davis’ 1970 classic Bitches Brew is set for release in March via Concord Jazz. London Brew is packed with UK jazz players, including Benji B, Theon Cross, Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Dave Okumu, Tom Skinner, and more. Brought together by producer and guitarist Martin Terefe and executive producer Bruce Lampcov, the group recorded London Brew in December 2020 at Paul Epworth’s Church Studios in London. Today, they’re sharing the album’s first single, “Miles Chases New Voodoo In The Church.”

As Nubya Garcia explains:

This single is our interpretation of Miles Davis’ ode to Jimi Hendrix (“Miles Runs the Voodoo Down”). I’ve always been very inspired by the creative minds of both Miles and Jimi…. Both were innovators who carved their own lanes, which is something I’ve aspired to in my own career. For a while now I’ve been experimenting and using pedals and effects with my instrument, so to be able to do that on this track, while paying tribute to their legacies, was a joy both creatively and personally.

Of the album itself, Okumu says: “In all my years of recording, I’d never been involved in an improvisatory process on this scale. Its ease and sense of endlessness is surely a testament to the calibre of each musician and the unique manner in which they’ve taken on the lessons Miles set before us through his recording and performances.”

Listen to the single edit of “Miles Chases New Voodoo In The Church” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “London Brew”

02 “London Brew Pt.2 – Trainlines”

03 “Miles Chases New Voodoo In The Church”

04 “Nu Sha Ni Sha Nu Oss Ra”

05 “It’s One Of These”

06 “Bassics”

07 “Mor Ning Prayers”

08 “Raven Flies Low”

London Brew is out 3/31 via Concord Jazz. Pre-order it here.