Hear Four Songs From Buffalo Hardcore Band Exhibition’s Debut Album The Last Laugh

Exhibition caught our attention with their You’ll Be Next EP in 2021, which showcased the Buffalo hardcore band’s mastery of the late-’80s style that hybridized hardcore with shred-happy heavy metal. In 2022, Exhibition were part of the instantly legendary gig outside a Sonic headlined by Scowl and Gel. Next month, they’ll release their debut full-length The Last Laugh via the great Triple B Records. Four of its 10 songs are streaming now, including the opening track, which is called, of course, “Exhibition.” Power through those tracks below.

The Last Laugh is out 2/27 on Triple B.

