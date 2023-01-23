Long before he started Cold Cave, Wes Eisold was the leader of American Nightmare, a hugely important Boston hardcore band. In the early ’00s, American Nightmare seemed almost like mythic figures. The band broke up in 2004, but they reunited to play live shows in 2011. They came out with an impressive self-titled reunion album in 2018, and they followed that with a 2020 single that featured new song “Life Support” and a cover of the Lemonheads’ “Left For Dead.” Today, American Nightmare announces plans for another EP, and they’ve got a ripper of a new song.

American Nightmare’s new EP Dedicated To The Next World is coming in June. Drummer Alex Garcia-Rivera recorded it straight to two-inch tape, and it’s got four new songs. One of those songs is “Self Check-Out,” a trebly minute-long tantrum that’s built on an ultra-rudimentary drum machine beat. Wes Eisold sounds absolutely unhinged on this one: “And the bridges burn! And the money burns! And the Bibles burn! And we never learn!” Below, you’ll find a stream of “Self Check-Out” and the new EP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “How I Got Away”

02 “Self Check-Out”

03 “Real Love”

04 “Praying Hands On Fire”

Dedicated To The Next World is out 6/2 on Heartworm Press.