Last year, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa teamed up with his old friend Chance The Rapper on the single “Wraith,” and the two rappers also worked together to put on a big music festival in Ghana. Today, Mensa has followed that single with a spaced-out new love-rap ballad called “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.”

“Strawberry Louis Vuitton” features vocals and instrumentation from bass wizard Thundercat and R&B artist Maeta, and Mensa says that it was inspired by the late Virgil Abloh. It’s not really a rap song, even though Mensa does rap on it. Instead, “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” goes just as deep into Steve Lacy alterna-soul territory. Mensa and Thundercat co-produced the song with El Michels Affair and Johan Lenox. Check it out below.

“Strawberry Louis Vuitton” is out now on Roc Nation.

