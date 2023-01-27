The Drin are a band out of Cincinnati led by Dylan McCartney. By their own description, they “seamlessly transport between post-punk, acid guitar jangle, and krautish experimentalism.” They’ve got a new album out today with the eye-catching title Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom; having grabbed your attention, the album rewards it.

The tracklist maintains a dark and murky vibe throughout, but the exact specifications of the Drin’s warped genre blend change from track to track. As the album progresses, they shift from ragged, percussion-forward post-punk to filthy, hypnotic rock ‘n’ roll to riff-blasted proto-punk to something like spaghetti western psych, among other classically scuzzy sounds. On “Eyes Only For Space,” they even successfully try their hands at dub. I hear some Liars, some Stones, some Fall, more than a little Can, and probably some echoes of bands I’m no longer cool enough to remember.

It’s very good, so listen below.

<a href="https://thedrin.bandcamp.com/album/today-my-friend-you-drunk-the-venom">Today My Friend You Drunk the Venom by The Drin</a>

Today My Friend You Drunk The Venom is out now on Feel It/Drunken Sailor/Future Shock.