Thomas Bangalter – “L’Accouchement” (Performed By Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine)

New Music January 30, 2023 10:31 AM By James Rettig
0

Last week, Thomas Bangalter — one-half of the now defunct Daft Punk — announced Mythologies, an orchestral album that was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet that premiered last year. No new music was shared at the time of the announcement, but Bangalter recently shared Mythologies first excerpt, a piece called “L’Accouchement.” It is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and was conducted by Romain Dumas. Check it out below.

Mythologies is out 4/7 on Erato/Warner Classics.

