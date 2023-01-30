The heavy-minded Desertfest is returning to New York City for its third edition. Headlining this time around are Melvins, Boris, and Colour Haze. Also on the roster: Truckfighters, 1000mods, White Hils, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P., Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grate Bathers, and Spellbook, with more set to be announced at a later date.

Desertfest NYC 2023 goes down from September 14 through 16 — the main fest will take place at Knockdown Center, but there will be a pre-party on Thursday at Saint Vitus with a Colour Haze performance. Tickets and more details available here.