The UK festival End Of The Road has announced its lineup for 2023. Headliners over the four-day event are King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Wilco, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Also on the docket: Angel Olsen, Ezra Furman, Arooj Aftab, Greentea Peng, Overmono, Kokoroko, Cass McCombs, Biig Piig, Lee Fields, Yeule, Dungen, Joan Shelley, and Caitlin Rose. There’s also much more in the small fonts: caroline, PVA, Okay Kaya, Geese, High Vis, Runnner, Macie Stewart, Katy Kirby, The Hate Change, Indigo Sparke, Friendship, Charlotte Cornfield, etc.

This year’s End Of The Road will take place from August 31 to September 3 at the Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset/Wiltshire. Tickets are available now.

