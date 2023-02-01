I’ve never seen the Philadelphia metal-punk band Zorn live, but their show is, by all reports, an utterly fucknuts spectacle: Coffins, Satanic costumes, general violence. Even without being in the room, though, you can get some sense of Zorn’s feral intensity from their records. I was really into Zorn’s 2019 cassette Hardcore Zorn, and now they’ve announced plans to release their self-titled debut LP next month. As you can see above, it’s got some very serious cover art.

Zorn have shared their album’s opening track “The Spell Of The Fairy Tree,” and that thing does not play around. The song opens with the most disgusting bass tone that you will hear today, and it goes right into an echoing thrasher full of unhinged shrieks and dive-bombs. There’s echo all over everything, which only makes it sound more unhinged. I have no idea what the lyrics are about, or if they’re even about anything. Check out “The Spell Of The Fairy Tree” and the Zorn tracklist below.

<a href="https://zornphilly.bandcamp.com/album/zorn-2">Zorn by Zorn</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Spell Of The Fairy Tree”

02 “Already Dead”

03 “Endless Fantasies”

04 “The Altar”

05 “Liar”

06 “The Delco Devli Mosh”

07 “Nothing Left”

08 “Chosen”

09 “Voices From The Past”

10 “Wurm”

Zorn is out 3/25 on Sorry State Records.