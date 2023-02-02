@ – “Letters”

New Music February 2, 2023 12:24 PM By James Rettig
0

In a couple weeks the scrappy experimental folk duo @ are releasing their album Mind Palace Music through Carpark Records. They’ve shared two singles from it already, “Friendship Is Frequency” and “Where’d You Put Me,” and now they’ve got one more to go along with that, the twisting and beguiling “Letters.”

“I had written a number of songs right at the beginning of Spring 2020, and this was one that I felt had a lot of pop potential, but needed some additions,” the band’s Victoria Rose said. “I remember being nervous to send this one to Stone, it’s one of the most heartfelt and upbeat songs I’ve ever recorded, and musically I’d known him to exist mostly in the noise world. His arrangements on this one are excellent. It’s about reconnection after personal growth. It’s also about the relief of being able to experience the world more lightly after a serious depression.”

Listen below.

Mind Palace Music is out 2/17 on Carpark.

