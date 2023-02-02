The 1975 Started Their Manchester Show By Playing Their Whole First Album In Order

The 1975’s current tour is called The 1975 At Their Very Best. Usually, the band plays two sets: first a conceptual performance heavy on songs from their recent album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, then a greatest-hits set. I caught the final show of the tour’s North American leg back in December, and although the new stuff was hitting, the old stuff was hitting. But despite pulling from all eras of their career, the setlist was noticeably light on material from the band’s self-titled debut album. That wasn’t the case Wednesday.

Playing a hometown show at Manchester’s AO Arena two weeks ago, the 1975 played through their usual tour setlist. But at another, smaller Manchester gig at Gorilla last night, the band began their performance by playing through the full tracklist of 2013’s The 1975, interludes and all. Not until the second set did any songs from Being Funny emerge, sprinkled in alongside a smattering of fan favorites.

According to setlist.fm, they played the EP version of “Sex” for the first time since 2012. It was also the first run through “Talk!” and “Is There Somebody Who Can Watch You” since 2015, the first “Settle Down” since 2016, the first “M.O.N.E.Y.” since 2017, and the first “Girls” of this tour cycle. Check out footage from the surprise throwback below.