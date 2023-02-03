New York musician Gabby Smith has released music under a few different names, and they’ve been Gabby’s World since 2018. At the end of this year, Gabby’s World will follow the 2018 album Beast On Beast with a new one called Gabby’s Sword, and the plan is to release one new song every month until the LP’s December release date. Opening track “Sank” came out a week ago, we get the second Gabby’s Sword track today.

The new song is called “Closing Door,” and it’s a warm, welcoming DIY pop song. The lyrics are all-the-way personal: “Can I be shy and be imposing in one swing?/ Be honest with me/ Am I gonna find out that the closing door has always been me?” The music reminds me of a bedroom-recorded take on ’90s radio-pop, like Natalie Imbruglia if she played house shows. Gabby Smith co-directed the “Closing Door” video with Barrie Lindsay, who releases music as Barrie and who also produced and mixed the song with Smith. Check it out below.

Gabby’s Sword is out 12/1 on Carrot All Records.