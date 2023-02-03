Gabby’s World – “Closing Door”

New Music February 3, 2023 9:53 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Gabby’s World – “Closing Door”

New Music February 3, 2023 9:53 AM By Tom Breihan
0

New York musician Gabby Smith has released music under a few different names, and they’ve been Gabby’s World since 2018. At the end of this year, Gabby’s World will follow the 2018 album Beast On Beast with a new one called Gabby’s Sword, and the plan is to release one new song every month until the LP’s December release date. Opening track “Sank” came out a week ago, we get the second Gabby’s Sword track today.

The new song is called “Closing Door,” and it’s a warm, welcoming DIY pop song. The lyrics are all-the-way personal: “Can I be shy and be imposing in one swing?/ Be honest with me/ Am I gonna find out that the closing door has always been me?” The music reminds me of a bedroom-recorded take on ’90s radio-pop, like Natalie Imbruglia if she played house shows. Gabby Smith co-directed the “Closing Door” video with Barrie Lindsay, who releases music as Barrie and who also produced and mixed the song with Smith. Check it out below.

Gabby’s Sword is out 12/1 on Carrot All Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “SOS”

3 days ago 0

The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

3 days ago 0

Zara Larsson Wore A Burzum Dress To An Awards Show, Which Was A Bad Idea

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest