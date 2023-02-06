Grammys 2023: Watch Bad Bunny Open The Show With A Caribbean Dance Party

Bad Bunny opened tonight’s 65th Annual Grammy Awards with a lively medley of “El Apagón” and “Después De La Playa.” His performance was a wild merengue dance party with a stage full of dancers and musicians.

The Puerto Rican superstar was nominated three times this year. His blockbuster Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish-language album to be up for Album Of The Year, and he also picked up nods in Best Pop Solo Performance for “Moscow Mule” and Best Música Urbana Album.

Watch his performance below.