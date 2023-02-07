Gilla Band – “Sports Day”
Last year, the chaotically good Gilla Band released a new album, Most Normal, their first full-length since changing their name. Later this week, they’re heading out on a North American tour, and today they’ve shared a new single, “Sports Day,” which was originally only available on physical editions of the new album. It’s a distorted, mangled pulse of a track. Here’s what frontman Dara Kiely had to say about it:
Sports Day is about announcing embarrassing facts (thankfully via a distortion mic). Weird lies you’ve told as a child, poor skills you once thought you were great at and repetitive lines that you still bring up to the same people. The subject matter contains: me being 12 and coming to terms with being crap at football and would never be a professional. At a similar age; having this peculiar routine in which I used to say goodnight to my sports day medals (including kissing my participation ones) before going to bed. Essentially being strangely proud of my achievements of simply showing up. Linking that out of depth feeling to the modern day in the shape of not knowing how to turn on the PA (or anything music equipment related for that matter). Also secretly admiring soap operas while constantly talking about The Beatles to anyone who would listen.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
02/10 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
02/11 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
02/13 Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
02/14 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
02/15 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
02/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
02/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
02/24 Cambridge, MA @ Sonias
02/25 Washington, DC @ DC9
02/27 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/26 Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard
05/29 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
05/31 Poitiers, FR @ Le Confort Moderne
06/01 Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
Most Normal is out now via Rough Trade.