Chris Brown Apologizes To Robert Glasper For Mocking His Grammy Win

Chris Brown has apologized to Robert Glasper after venting his frustration around losing Best R&B Album to Glasper at last night’s Grammys. Upon losing to Glasper’s Black Radio III, Brown wrote on his Instagram Stories “Y’all playing. Who da fuck is this?,” “who the fuck is Robert Glasper,” and “I Gotta get my skills up.. ima start playing the harmonica.”

After getting a wave of social media backlash, Brown backpedalled and shared a screencapped apology he’d sent to Glasper. “Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys.. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your amazing…THE ORGANIZATION ISN’T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same [category].. two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

