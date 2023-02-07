In 2021, Sam Shepherd’s Floating Points project memorably released an album-length collaboration with the late free-jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders (pictured above with Shepherd) and the London Symphony Orchestra, and we named it one of the best albums of the year. Now, Floating Points has announced the world-premiere performance of Promises taking place one night only — September 20 — at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The performance will also feature Shabaka Hutchings, Four Tet, Caribou, the Los Angeles Studio Orchestra, and more.

Sanders passed away last September. At the time, Floating Points paid tribute, writing on social media: “I am so lucky to have known this man, and we are all blessed to have his art stay with us forever. Thank you Pharoah.”

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show will go on sale May 2, but Hollywood Bowl members will get early access.