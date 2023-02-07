SEA.HEAR.NOW 2023 Will Bring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Pro Surfers, & More To Asbury Park

New Jersey’s surf-themed SEA.HEAR.NOW festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park this September 16 and 17. Headlined by the Killers and Foo Fighters, the fest also features a surfing component in which teams captained by pro surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer will square off. Other musical acts on the bill: Weezer, Sheryl Crow, the Breeders, Tegan & Sara, Greta Van Fleet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, the Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Sunflower Bean, and more. Tickets can be acquired here starting with a presale this Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10AM ET.