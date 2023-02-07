SEA.HEAR.NOW 2023 Will Bring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Pro Surfers, & More To Asbury Park

News February 7, 2023 12:40 PM By Chris DeVille
0

SEA.HEAR.NOW 2023 Will Bring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Pro Surfers, & More To Asbury Park

News February 7, 2023 12:40 PM By Chris DeVille
0

New Jersey’s surf-themed SEA.HEAR.NOW festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park this September 16 and 17. Headlined by the Killers and Foo Fighters, the fest also features a surfing component in which teams captained by pro surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer will square off. Other musical acts on the bill: Weezer, Sheryl Crow, the Breeders, Tegan & Sara, Greta Van Fleet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, the Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Sunflower Bean, and more. Tickets can be acquired here starting with a presale this Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10AM ET.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grammys 2023: Watch An All-Star Tribute To Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

2 days ago 0

Steve Albini Explains Why He Hates Steely Dan

1 day ago 0

Quavo & Offset Reportedly Fought Backstage Before Grammys Takeoff Tribute

2 days ago 0

Ranking The Performances At The 2023 Grammys

2 days ago 0

Nirvana Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest