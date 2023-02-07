Spotify’s popular RapCaviar playlist has evolved into a new docuseries on Hulu called RapCaviar Presents. The seven-episode series will premiere in full on March 30, with looks at Tyler, The Creator plus City Girls, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, and more. (That’s six names, so I’m curious if they’re keeping the subject of one episode a secret or what.)

In a new teaser clip excerpted from the show, Tyler discusses Pharrell’s mentorship role in his life and the encouragement the Neptune offered earlier in his career, including some life-changing advice passed on from music exec Jimmy Iovine. Watch below.