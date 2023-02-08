Sleaford Mods – “Force 10 From Navarone” (Feat. Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw)
Last month, Sleaford Mods announced a new album, UK Grim. The duo’s follow-up to 2021’s
“Force 10 From Navarone” also features Shaw and comes with a video shot by Eddie Whelan. “The track is a conversation with myself coming to terms with happiness and whether it is in fact a darker space than my negativity and depression,” Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson says. “Coupled with that it explores the myth of activism and inaction of the majority in the UK in the presence of a corrupt government.”
Listen and watch below.
TOUR DATES:
04/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
04/16 – Coachella
04/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom
04/19 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
04/23 – Coachella
UK Grim is out 3/10 via Rough Trade.