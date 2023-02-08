Last month, Sleaford Mods announced a new album, UK Grim. The duo’s follow-up to 2021’s will be out in March and features contributions from Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, and Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw. We’ve already heard the lead single and title track, and now Sleaford Mods are sharing their collaboration with Shaw, “Force 10 From Navarone,” which I think officially qualifies them as a post-punk supergroup.

“Force 10 From Navarone” also features Shaw and comes with a video shot by Eddie Whelan. “The track is a conversation with myself coming to terms with happiness and whether it is in fact a darker space than my negativity and depression,” Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson says. “Coupled with that it explores the myth of activism and inaction of the majority in the UK in the presence of a corrupt government.”

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:

04/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

04/16 – Coachella

04/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom

04/19 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

04/23 – Coachella

UK Grim is out 3/10 via Rough Trade.