Sleaford Mods – “Force 10 From Navarone” (Feat. Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw)

New Music February 8, 2023 10:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last month, Sleaford Mods announced a new album, UK Grim. The duo’s follow-up to 2021’s will be out in March and features contributions from Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, and Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw. We’ve already heard the lead single and title track, and now Sleaford Mods are sharing their collaboration with Shaw, “Force 10 From Navarone,” which I think officially qualifies them as a post-punk supergroup.

“Force 10 From Navarone” also features Shaw and comes with a video shot by Eddie Whelan. “The track is a conversation with myself coming to terms with happiness and whether it is in fact a darker space than my negativity and depression,” Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson says. “Coupled with that it explores the myth of activism and inaction of the majority in the UK in the presence of a corrupt government.”

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:
04/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
04/16 – Coachella
04/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom
04/19 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/20 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
04/23 – Coachella

UK Grim is out 3/10 via Rough Trade.

