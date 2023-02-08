Philip Selway – “Strange Dance”

Later this month, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway will release his third solo album, Strange Dance. We’ve already heard lead single “Check For Signs Of Life” and “Picking Up Pieces,” and now Selway is sharing the ghostly, sweetly ominous title track. True to its name, the hazy, clattering, and undeniably lovely “Strange Dance” does sound like something the supernatural would waltz to — hovering slightly above the floor, of course.

Listen to “Strange Dance” below.

Strange Dance is out 2/24 via Bella Union.

