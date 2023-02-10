The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Indigo De Souza - "Younger & Dumber"

The album’s first single is its final track, its epic closer. How often does that happen? How confident do you have to be to even attempt that? “Younger & Dumber,” our first taste of Indigo De Souza’s forthcoming All Of This Will End, is a stark departure from the playful Auto-Tune melodies and synth-whirrs of her older work. It’s the right kind of departure. “Younger & Dumber” is a gut-wrenching bittersweet monster ballad about missing your younger self and knowing all the trauma that the kid has ahead of them. The song builds with a gradual assurance, De Souza singing in a wounded sigh as pedal steels and humming guitar fuzz build up behind her, lifting and encircling her. You have to be confident to make something this vulnerable, and maybe that same confidence could lead someone to drop this stunner before the rest of the album. After this, what else could she even do? How many more ways could she wreck your soul? —Tom