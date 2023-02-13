Oscar-Nominated Songwriters David Byrne, Diane Warren, Chandrabose, & More Convene For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Chat With Nile Rodgers & Paul Williams

News February 13, 2023 1:50 PM By Chris DeVille
Oscar-Nominated Songwriters David Byrne, Diane Warren, Chandrabose, & More Convene For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Chat With Nile Rodgers & Paul Williams

February 13, 2023
Every year, the Songwriters Hall Of Fame convenes a panel discussion with all the writers nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. This year that illustrious group included the following:

• Diane Warren, writer of “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman
• Chandrabose, co-writer of “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
• David Byrne and Ryan Lott, co-writers of “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once (alas, no Mitski)
• Ludwig Göransson, co-writer of “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (alas, no Rihanna, guess she was busy)

Although it was a virtual event, neither Lady Gaga nor her co-writer BloodPop were present to discuss “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. The conversation was moderated by a pair of Hall Of Famers, Nile Rodgers (who’s also the chairman of the Hall) and Paul Williams. Watch it below.

