Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

Earlier in the month, Morrissey claimed that he was “coming around to the belief” that Capitol was intentionally sabotaging the release of his new album Bonfire Of Teenagers. Now, the embattled singer is complaining that Capitol Records is prioritizing “Sam Smith’s ‘satanism'” over Bonfire Of Teenagers, referencing Smith and Kim Petras’ recent Grammys performance of “Unholy.”

Posting to his website, Morrissey wrote: “Capitol Records (Los Angeles) proudly promotes Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’; yet they consider the honest truth of Morrissey’s factual ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ to be their biggest threat and they will not release it despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so.” The blog title? “Bonfire Of Teenagers, RIP.”

After Smith and Petras performed “Unholy” at the Grammys — a set that featured some satanic imagery, aka nothing popular musicians haven’t already been doing for literal decades — numerous people filed complaints against CBS and the Federal Communications Commission, citing satan worship.

“I think a lot of people, honestly, have kind of labeled what I stand for and what Sam stands for as religiously not cool, and I personally grew up wondering about religion and wanting to be a part of it but slowly realizing it didn’t want me to be a part of it,” Petras said in response, per Variety. “So it’s a take on not being able to choose religion. And not being able to live the way that people might want you to live, because as a trans person I’m already not kind of wanted in religion. So we were doing a take on that and I was kind of hellkeeper Kim.”