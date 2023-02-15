Steve Mason – “Brixton Fish Fry” (Feat. Javed Bashir)

New Music February 15, 2023 By Chris DeVille
Former Beta Band leader Steve Mason has continued making interesting music as a solo artist long after that band’s dispersal. In a few weeks, that streak will continue with the new album Brothers & Sisters, a multicultural affair Mason bills as “a massive ‘Fuck you’ to Brexit.” He’s previously released “The People Say” and “No More,” a collaboration with Pakistani singer Javed Bashir. Today there’s another Bashir collab out in the world, a funky and passionate six-minute sprawl called “Brixton Fish Fry.” Listen below.

Brothers & Sisters is out 3/3 on Domino.

