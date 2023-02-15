Along with his identical twin brother Jonathan, the guitarist Jared Mattson is one half of the Mattson 2, a psychedelic jazz duo. A few years ago, the Mattson 2 released a collaborative album with Toro Y Moi. Right now, Jared is getting ready to release his solo debut Peanut. Most of the album is original, but it’s also got a cover of Ween’s “She Wanted To Leave,” and Mattson has just shared that one.

Ween included “She Wanted To Leave” as the closing track on their 1997 album The Mollusk. It’s a kind of FM-rock sea chanty, delivered from the perspective of a sailor whose girlfriend leaves him for pirates. Mattson’s version of the song is a lot hazier and more tangled. In a press release, Mattson has this to say about Ween:

While other kids in my high school were listening to Eminem, Limp Bizkit, and Led Zeppelin religiously (not that I wasn’t), I had Ween. They were “my band.” Of course they were funny, but I was so in tune with their music, I almost didn’t hear the humor yet. I wasn’t even subscribing to “jam band” culture, which they are often associated with, I just loved their songs, especially on Mollusk. Their music aged really well, and in my recent years I reflected and realized, “Dang, they make some tearjerking, beautiful ballad-like songs.” I am very proud of my cover; I love that it has my full band on it: Joe Lyle on drums and Tony Ferraro on bass, background vocals, and synth. It was the first song I recorded that ended up on Peanut.

Check out the Jared Mattson cover and the Ween original below.

Peanut is out 3/31 on Company Records.