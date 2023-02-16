Last month, UK songwriter Fenne Lily announced her new album Big Picture would be coming in April. She’s already shared lead single “Lights Light Up,” and now Lily is unveiling another single, “Dawncolored Horse,” which takes its title Taking from a Richard Brautigan poem, “The Horse That Had A Flat Tire.”

“[Brautigan] talks about the woman he loves as being a ʻbreathing castle,ʼ” Lily reflects. “I truly donʼt know what that means, but for me heʼs distilled a feeling of absolute closeness. When you know someone so well it feels like youʼre almost living inside them. That can be claustrophobic… but before itʼs too much, itʼs incredible.”

Lily adds: “A lot of the music I was listening to while I was writing seemed to be old kind of country stuff; the album Anymore For Anymore by Ronnie Lane and Slim Change was a big one (ʻhear Roll On Babe from ʼ74ʼ) — anything that sounded warm and comfortable, just people in a room playing what came most naturally. When I brought this song to the band it easily fell into that sort of world — it felt stable, which is cool for a song that came from a place of total instability.”

Listen to the reflective “Dawncolored Horse” below.

Big Picture is out 4/14 via Dead Oceans.