The Kinks Ask Elon Musk To Stop Putting Warnings On All Their Tweets

The Kinks formed in London in 1963, and they amassed a practically peerless catalog of sharp, incisive, writerly rock ‘n’ roll. They’re among the most-loved rock bands in history, and they might not be done yet. But things would be easier for the Kinks if some mysterious Twitter entity didn’t stamp all their tweets with warnings because of their band name.

A few years ago, long-estranged brothers Ray and Dave Davies said that they were working on new music together for the first time since 1993. We haven’t heard any of that music yet, but the two Davies brothers, along with original drummer Mick Avory, did put together the tracklist for the new compilation The Journey – Part 1, the first of two planned career-spanning releases that’ll celebrate the Kinks’ 60th anniversary as a band. There’s just one problem. The Kinks’ tweets all feature this disclaimer: “We put a warning on this Tweet because it might have sensitive content.”

On Twitter yesterday, Dave Davies appealed directly to Twitter owner Elon Musk, asking the site to “stop putting warnings on everything from ‘the Kinks.’ We are just trying to promote our Kinks music.” Davies also helpfully explained who the Kinks are: “The Kinks are a brand name. We have been called the Kinks since 1963.” So this isn’t just an account about peoples’ kinks.

Dave Davies doesn’t seem to be considering the idea that Musk’s transphobe buddies could be trying to stop the insidious spread of the Kinks’ 53-year-old hit “Lola.” But the question is probably moot now, since people only see tweets from Elon Musk now. Anyway, the Kinks’ box set The Journey – Part 1 is out 3/24 on BMG.