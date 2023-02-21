No More Dysphoria Announces Festival Lineup Featuring Hit Like A Girl, Sonagi, Petal, & More

Flyer by Stacy Oviedo

News February 21, 2023 11:01 AM By James Rettig
0

No More Dysphoria Announces Festival Lineup Featuring Hit Like A Girl, Sonagi, Petal, & More

Flyer by Stacy Oviedo

News February 21, 2023 11:01 AM By James Rettig
0

No More Dysphoria, the nonprofit organization run by Hit Like A Girl’s Nicolle Maroulis, periodically throws fundraising shows, and they’ve just announced a two-day festival that will go down in Philadelphia this spring. The first night will include performances by Hit Like A Girl, Lisa, Spring Silver, Petal, and Crooks And Nannies, while the second night will highlight Sonagi, Lastima, Witching, Gre/ay, and Space Camp.

The event will take place on May 6 and 7 at Ukie Club in Philly. Tickets are available for the first night here and the second night here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

1 day ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

1 day ago 0

The 1975’s Matty Healy Shares Impersonation Of Yungblud

2 days ago 0

Give Up Turns 20

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest