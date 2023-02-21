No More Dysphoria Announces Festival Lineup Featuring Hit Like A Girl, Sonagi, Petal, & More

No More Dysphoria, the nonprofit organization run by Hit Like A Girl’s Nicolle Maroulis, periodically throws fundraising shows, and they’ve just announced a two-day festival that will go down in Philadelphia this spring. The first night will include performances by Hit Like A Girl, Lisa, Spring Silver, Petal, and Crooks And Nannies, while the second night will highlight Sonagi, Lastima, Witching, Gre/ay, and Space Camp.

The event will take place on May 6 and 7 at Ukie Club in Philly. Tickets are available for the first night here and the second night here.