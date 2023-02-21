At the very end of last year, the British rapper and Mercury Prize winner Little Simz released No Thank You, a new album produced entirely by the SAULT mastermind and Adele collaborator Inflo. Last night, just a couple of days after she performed with Joan Armatrading at the BAFTAs, Simz came to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show for a pretty amazing performance.

On Colbert last night, Little Simz had a whole lot of backup: The Harlem Gospel Choir, a string quartet, and the full Late Show band. Still, Simz started out the performance as the only one onscreen, sitting in a throne and rapping to her own reflection in a giant mirror.

Little Simz was on Colbert to perform “Heart On Fire,” an orchestral song about determination that has nothing to do with Cut Copy. Simz is known as a bracing, energetic live performer, but her demeanor last night was icy and controlled. She still brought it. Watch the performance below.

No Thank You is out now on Forever Living Originals/AWAL.