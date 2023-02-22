Furnace Fest Announces 2023 Lineup

In January, Furnace Fest — happening this year September 22-24 in Birmingham, Alabama — started rolling out its 2023 lineup. Turnstile, who also performed in 2021, was announced as Saturday’s headliner, and organizers shared a bunch of additional bands set to appear: Drain, Zulu, Zao, Between The Buried And Me, Strife, Scowl, Extol, Saosin, Head Automatica, Gorilla Biscuits, Foreign Hands, the Callous Daoboys, Ninety Pound Wuss, Inclination, A Plea For Purging, Defeater, Blessed By A Broken Heart, It Dies Today, One King Down, Haste The Day, and Training For Utopia. Now, Furnace Fest organizers are sharing the entire day-by-day lineup.

On Friday, MXPX will headline. Additional acts set to play that day include: Hatebreed, Anberlin, Relient K, Alcoa, Gideon, Holy Wars, Hopesfall, Kid Liberty, Knuckle Puck, Made Aware, Ninety Pound Wuss, No Cure, No Trigger, Norma Jean, Open Hand, Orthodox, Piebald, Project 86, Showbread, Slow Pulse, Sparta, Taylor Acorn, Walls Of Jericho, With Blood Comes Cleansing, Whitsett, With Honor, Vein.FM.

Saturday will feature the aforementioned headliner Turnstile, plus: Head Automatica, Thursday, Saosin, Enter Shikari, Anxious, Becoming The Archetype, the Bronx, Drain, Extol, Foreign Hands, Gorilla Biscuits, Grand Champ, High Vis, Holyname, Living Sacrifice, Loathe, Mindforce, Narrow head, the Pink Spiders, Scowl, Teenage Wrist, Terror, Training For Utopia, Trash Talk, Wielded Steel, Will Haven, Youth Of Today, Zao, and Zulu.

Finally, Sunday’s headliners are Bane and Pennywise. Additional performers will include Haste The Day, Between The Buried & Me, Bouncing Souls, A Plea For Purging, Armor For Sleep, As Cities Burn, Blessed By A Broken Heart, the Callous Daoboys, Casey, Chasing Victory, Defeater, Further Seems Forever, Ghoti Hook, Gutter, Inclination, the Insyderz, It Dies Today, Judge, Mae, Militarie Gun, One King Down, Prayer For Cleansing, Qualifier, Strife, Taking Meds, Trenches, and Valleyheart.

Check Furnace Fest’s website for ticket info.