Dan Carey, the producer behind the label Speedy Wunderground and the extended universe of UK post-punk, has a new project called Miss Tiny that he formed with vocalist and drummer Benjamin Romans-Hopcraft. Today, they’ve released their debut single, the scuzzy and oppressive “The Sound.”

“The song is based around feelings of inner-city claustrophobia. Whether that’s at home, on your way to work, constantly socializing,” the duo shared in a statement. “There’s a certain tone to it all that feels like noise, which I feel like you can either hate or decide to enjoy as a means of running away from your own thoughts.”

Listen below.

“The Sound” is out now via Speedy Wunderground.