Watch Jack White And Woody Harrelson Join SNL‘s 5-Timers Club Together

News February 26, 2023 9:27 AM By James Rettig

Jack White was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. It was his fifth time performing on the show, which means that he has joined the distinguished 5-Timers Club. White’s first appearance was back in 2002 with the White Stripes; that was followed by solo appearances in 2012, 2018, 2020, and now 2023. This time around, he did songs from his pair of 2022 albums, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive: “Taking Me Back / Fear Of The Dawn” and “A Tip From Me To You.”

The episode’s host this weekend was Woody Harrelson, who was also celebrating his fifth time hosting the show. At Goodnights, White was presented with his 5-Timers club jacket, and Scarlet Johansson came out to give Harrelson his.

Watch White’s SNL performances below.

The only music-adjacent material from last night’s show happened in a cut-for-time sketched called “Musical Promo”:

The next musical guests on Saturday Night Live will be Kelsea Ballerini on March 4, followed by the 1975 on March 11.

