On Friday, the charged-up Baltimore band Truth Cult will release their excellent sophomore LP Walk The Wheel. Truth Cult recorded the album live to tape, with Jawbox’s J. Robbins producing, and the album surges with energy and purpose. We’ve already posted the early singles “Heavy Water” and “Clearskin,” and now Truth Cult have dropped one last new song before the album arrives.

Truth Cult have a few different aspects to their sound, but their biggest influence is definitely the dynamically charged post-hardcore that came out of Washington, DC in the ’90s. On their new track “Naked In The End,” Truth Cult really capture that feeling. Guitars slash and clang in complicated ways, and Emily Ferrara and Paris Roberts both wail hard — sometimes in harmony, sometimes trading off leads. In the video, Truth Cult perform the song while partying, and there’s also a whole Garden Of Eden thing going on. Check it out below.

Walk The Wheel is out 3/3 on Pop Wig.