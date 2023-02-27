Beale Street Music Festival — now that’s some simple and direct branding. Except it’s not actually on Beale Street! Though Beale does intersect with Riverside Dr., where festival site Tom Lee Park sits on the banks of the Mississippi. I retract my statement.

The not quite accurately named event returns to Memphis this May 5-7 with an eclectic roster of performers topped by, um, the Lumineers, uh, Greta Van Fleet, and, phew OK that’s better, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss. Some highlights from the bill: Jazmine Sullivan, the Roots, Earth Wind & Fire, Lucinda Williams, local hero Glorilla, White Reaper, Living Colour, 311, Toadies, Dru Hill, Cameo, the Bar-Kays… and way down there on the last line, Marcy Playground. Your nose was not misleading you; you really did smell sex and candy.

Tickets are available here.