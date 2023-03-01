Washer back. The undersung East Coast duo, whose members are now split between New York City and Philadelphia, has announced their first new album in six years, Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends, their follow-up to 2017’s All Aboard. Washer set out to record a new album at the beginning of 2020; the pandemic obviously derailed that, but Mike Quigley and Kieran McShane kept working on songs, scrapping most of the ones they had already written and eventually ending up with the ones that make up Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends, out in April. Today, they’re sharing album opener “King Insignificant,” which finds the band returning in fine form: nasal and shambling, the band builds up to a charging hook.

“We chose ‘King Insignificant’ as the opener because it features a few of the vibes found elsewhere on the record, and serves as a sort of overview thematically,” Quigley said in a statement. “It’s this balancing act between acknowledging the many kindnesses that have been extended to me by people in my life, and this nagging, unshakable self-contempt partly in reaction to that good fortune. It’s a sort of bristling at interdependence. Greased by vice and rolling forward.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “King Insignificant”

02 “The Waning Moon”

03 “Threadbare”

04 “Not Like You”

05 “The Itch”

06 “Chowderhead”

07 “Death Of An Empire”

08 “Answer To Hell”

09 “Three Jeers”

10 “Fail Big”

11 “Coward”

12 “Blammo”

13 “Grift On Repeat”

14 “Cheap Therapy”

Improved Means To Deteriorated Ends is out 4/28 via Exploding In Sound.