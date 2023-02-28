Since 2017, waveform*, the Connecticut duo of Jarett Denner and Dan Poppa, have been cranking out a steady stream of DIY recordings. Today, waveform* — asterisk theirs — announce that their official debut album Antarctica is coming this spring, and they’ve shared “Lonely,” that LP’s first single and opening track.

“Lonely” is a nice example of waveform*’s whole style at work. It’s a hushed, sensitive piece of bedroom-pop, built on acoustic guitars and twinkly synths. The vocals have the kind of hushed delivery that suggests someone not wanting to wake up a roommate, and the lyrics are all about being so in love that you miss someone terribly when they’re not home. There’s also a nice slide-guitar solo that I wasn’t expecting. Below, listen to “Lonely” and check out the Antarctica tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lonely”

02 “Firework”

03 “Antarctica”

04 “Marijuana”

05 “In My Drink”

06 “Freak Me Out”

07 “Ballroom”

08 “Ocean”

09. “Clarity”

10 “Orphan Child”

Antarctica is out 5/12 on Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.