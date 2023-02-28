waveform* – “Lonely”

New Music February 28, 2023 10:22 AM By Tom Breihan

waveform* – “Lonely”

New Music February 28, 2023 10:22 AM By Tom Breihan

Since 2017, waveform*, the Connecticut duo of Jarett Denner and Dan Poppa, have been cranking out a steady stream of DIY recordings. Today, waveform* — asterisk theirs — announce that their official debut album Antarctica is coming this spring, and they’ve shared “Lonely,” that LP’s first single and opening track.

“Lonely” is a nice example of waveform*’s whole style at work. It’s a hushed, sensitive piece of bedroom-pop, built on acoustic guitars and twinkly synths. The vocals have the kind of hushed delivery that suggests someone not wanting to wake up a roommate, and the lyrics are all about being so in love that you miss someone terribly when they’re not home. There’s also a nice slide-guitar solo that I wasn’t expecting. Below, listen to “Lonely” and check out the Antarctica tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Lonely”
02 “Firework”
03 “Antarctica”
04 “Marijuana”
05 “In My Drink”
06 “Freak Me Out”
07 “Ballroom”
08 “Ocean”
09. “Clarity”
10 “Orphan Child”

Antarctica is out 5/12 on Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.

Juliette Boulay

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 week ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

7 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Algiers Shook

7 days ago 0

The “Confusingly Named” Of Montreal Were In A Jeopardy! Question

7 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Akon’s “I Wanna Love You” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest