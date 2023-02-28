The Olympia, Washington-based band Daisies have built up quite the extensive back catalog for themselves over the past few years, with music that is sometimes dancey, sometimes dreamy, and usually delivered in an intoxicating haze. Today, they’re announcing their a new full-length LP, Great Big Open Sky, which will be out in May, and they’re introducing it with the stellar lead single “Is It Any Wonder?,” a shimmying throwback folk-pop number with a hook you can sink into: “I was out on the weekend/ I was out spent on speaking/ Is anybody out there?/ Does anybody care?/ Is it any wonder?” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Glistening”

02 “We Don’t Need Money”

03 “Down In The Keys”

04 “Who Am I?”

05 “Blue Cowboy”

06 “Oh Marie”

07 “Goin In’ Circles”

08 “Is It Any Wonder?”

Great Big Open Sky is out 5/12 via K Records / Perennial Death.