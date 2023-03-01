Last year, Sydney duo Party Dozen — Kirsty Tickle and Jonathan Boulet — released a new album (our Album Of The Week, in fact), The Real Work. One of the songs on that album is called “Earthly Times,” and it has now been given a remix by rapper billy woods.

“We’d sent over the original track to billy woods to see if it sparked any ideas,” Party Dozen describe in a statement. “What he sent back was incredible. The pairing of his voice to this song was just meant to be. Once we had the vocal we reworked the structure to give the track some new life, adding in strings/piano and cutting in some of the the previous unreleased takes from the original session. Big thanks to billy woods, we’re honoured to have him on the track.”

Party Dozen are also set to tour North America (for the first time!), supporting Algiers. Those dates are below. Check out “Earthly Times (billy woods rework).”

TOUR DATES:

03/16-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar*

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Knitting Factory NOHO*

03/23 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill*

03/25 – Portland, OR – Show Bar at Revolution Hall*

03/26 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s*

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry*

03/30 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village*

03/31 – Louisville, KY – Whirling Tigers*

04/03 – Durham, NC – The Pinhook*

04/04 – Washington, DC – DC9*

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA*

04/06 – New York, NY – Racket*

04/07 – Montreal, QC – Casa del Popolo*

04/08 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison*

* Supporting Algiers