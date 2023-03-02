Feuding Journey Members Now Stationing Off-Duty Police Officers Outside Their Dressing Rooms

For the past few years, Journey have been embroiled in intra-band drama and legal battles. The latest developments in this long saga took place late last year, after Neal Schon filed a lawsuit against Jonathan Cain over access to the corporate American Express account and then issued a cease-and-desist complaint over Cain’s Trump gala singalong of “Don’t Stop Believin’.” The conflict has spilled over into 2023, as Cain filed a countersuit about the Amex account. All this infighting has continued even as Journey have embarked on an extensive arena tours, one of which is ongoing, where Schon and Cain have to perform on stage together, albeit at a distance.

Today, Billboard — who has been following the Journey developments closely — published an extensive explainer of the band’s various legal fights and bids for power over the Journey brand, which also involve Schon and Cain’s partners. Respectively, those are Michaele Schon, a former Real Housewives Of DC cast member who you might remember from crashing an Obama-era White House state dinner with then-husband Tareq Salahi; and Paula White-Cain, Donald Trump’s “spiritual advisor,” who delivered the invocation at his inauguration.

The Billboard article provides a full rundown of this convoluted story, and it opens with one tantalizing detail worth highlighting: Both Schon and Cain have security stationed outside their dressing rooms in reaction to each other. As the article lays out, Schon first hired two off-duty police officers to stand outside his room in January 2022. The following spring, Schon allegedly sent an assistant to dig around Cain’s dressing room After Cain caught them, he hired his own off-duty officer to guard his door. “That’s just the level of pettiness and control and conspiracy they came to believe in,” a source told Billboard.

Journey is on tour this year until April — sounds tense!