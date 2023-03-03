Metallica’s James Hetfield Cast In Dark Western Thriller The Thicket Alongside Peter Dinklage And Juliette Lewis

James Hetfield of Metallica is set to star in an upcoming Tubi “dark western thriller” called The Thicket, which is based on Joe R. Lansdale’s novel of the same name. According to Deadline, The Thicket also features former Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage (who also serves as producer), Juliette Lewis (who also currently appears in Yellowjackets), Esmé Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Macon Blair, Ned Dennehy, Andrew Schulz, and Arliss Howard.

Described as a “passion project” of Dinklage’s, The Thicket is set at the turn of the century and, as Deadline lays out, “follows an innocent young man, Jack (Hawke), who goes on an epic quest to rescue his sister Lula (Creed-Miles) after she has been kidnapped by the violent killer Cut Throat Bill (Lewis) and her gang. To save her, Jack enlists the help of a crafty bounty hunter named Reginald Jones (Dinklage), a grave-digging alcoholic son of an ex-slave (Akinnagbe), and a street-smart prostitute (Grace). The gang tracks Cut Throat Bill into the deadly no-man’s land known as The Big Thicket — a place where blood and chaos reign.”

Back in 2019, Hetfield starred in the Netflix Ted Bundy thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile. The Thicket production is currently underway in Calgary, Canada.